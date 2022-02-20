Nine die in Kwara auto crash

At least nine persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Ilorin- Ogbomoso Road on Sunday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kwara, Mr. Jonathan Owoade, confirmed the incident at a news conference in Ilorin.

He said the accident occurred opposite the Ilorin International Airport in the state capital.

Owoade said the crash which involved a private Toyota Corolla car with registration number: LRN787FE and a white commercial Toyota Hiace bus with registration number: AFN06YL was caused by violation of traffic regulations.

He said: “This morning, we were informed of the unfortunate crash which occurred on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso highway around the airport authority area.

“A car coming out of the airport ran across the road, and its driver thought that he would have sped and crossed the road before the bus got to his car.

“The fatal crash happened at about 8:00 a.m., with 20 persons involved. Eight sustained injuries ranging from open wounds to burns and sadly, nine others lost their lives.

“Before we reached the scene of the crash, the injured had been taken to the state general hospital by passersby while the corpses had been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital mortuary by the patrol team.

“While we wish the injured quick recovery, we are also pleading with motorists to be patient while driving.

“Pedestrians and other road users too should be conscious and be careful while on the road.

“We commiserate with the families of the dead and we pray that the souls of the departed rest well.”

