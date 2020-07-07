Nine Ondo lawmakers come out against impeachment of deputy governor

At least nine members of the Ondo State House of Assembly on Tuesday dissociated themselves from the plot to impeach the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

The assembly had on Tuesday morning commenced impeachment proceedings against Ajayi over alleged gross misconduct.

The deputy governor dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last month after his relationship with Governor Rotimi Akeredolu deteriorated.

The members in a letter to the Speaker of the House, Bamidele Oleyelogun, said they did not support the impeachment and would not want to be associated with it.

The nine members are: Iroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Suleiman, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinrinbido, Samuel Ademola, Favour Tomemowo, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Williams and Torhukerhijo Success.

The letter read: “We the underlisted elected Honourable members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly hereby append our signatures to clarify that we have resolved not to partake in the impeachment process of the Ondo State, Deputy-Governor, H. E. Alfred Agboola Ajayi.

“In view of the above, we hereby bring it to the notice of Mr. Speaker, Rt. Hon. Bamidele David Oleyelogun, the entire Honourable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the general public that we do not support the impeachment process and would not want to be associated with it based on personal conviction.”

The plenary convened by the Assembly to discuss the impeachment procedure commenced with armed police officers and officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) present at the complex in Akure.

At least 14 lawmakers had reportedly supported the move to impeach the deputy governor.

