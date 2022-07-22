Nine passengers die in Ondo auto crash

At least nine persons were burnt to death in an auto crash along the Ore-Lagos Expressway in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday.

The Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore Unit, Sikiru Alonge, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said a white Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Accord Saloon car were involved in the crash.

He said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

READ ALSO: Six burnt to death in Ondo auto crash

Alonge said: “Nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early this morning.

“The accident was caused by a tyre burst with the two vehicles having a head-on collision. All occupants of the vehicles were burnt beyond recognition.”

