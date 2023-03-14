Nine people dead, 13 injured in multiple road crashes in Bauchi

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of nine people as well as various degrees of injuries to another 13 people in multiple road traffic crashes (RTC) that occurred in two different locations of the state.

According to a RTC Report from RS12.12, Shira Station Office in Shira LGA of the State signed by DRC, TB Lawal, STO, Shira, one of the crashes occurred on Monday.

According to the report, the crash occurred on the Yana – Giade Road with exact location to be 10KM from Yana Town, headquarters of Shira LGA.

The fatal crash involved two Vehicles, a commercial volkswagen Golf two and Sharon mini bus with registration number; SHR 203 AA and Party Vehicle with no registration number, one of the vehicles was driven by one Alh. Bappha Adamu Nassarawa.

According to FRSC, the probable cause of the RTC, was over-speeding killing six people comprising four Male Adults and two Female Adults leaving four Male Adults seriously injured as a total of 10 Adults.

The victims were rescued by the Police and taken to the The General Hospital for medication and death confirmation.

In the same vein, another fatal road traffic crash (RTC) claimed the lives of 3 people while 9 others were variously injured.

According to a report from RS12.1 Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), the crash occurred on Monday, 13th March at about 2413hrs and was reported at 2423hrs while FRSC operatives arrived at the scene of the crash at 2433hrs taking them a response time of 10mins.

The report further disclosed that the crash occurred on the Bauchi-Kano Federal Highway at Gada Daya village in Ganjuwa LGA of the state.

The crash involved one Toyota Hummer bus with registration number GKA519 XA used for commercial purposes and was conveying 22 passengers as at the time of the crash.

The 22 involved in the crash comprised 9 Male Adults, 7 Female Adults, 4 Mali Children and 2 Female Children while the 09 injured are 3 Male adults, 3 Female Adults, 2 Male Children and ,

1 Female Child the 03 killed were 2 Male Adults and 1 Female Child.

According to the FRSC report, the probable cause of the road traffic crash was speed limit violation (SPV) and tyre burst (TBT).

The victims were taken to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi for treatment while the corpses were deposited at the mortuary of the hospital.

By Yemi Kanji

