Nine people injured in Iran explosives factory blast | Ripples Nigeria

Not less than nine people were injured in a blast on Sunday at a plant producing explosive materials in Iran’s central province of Isfahan, ISNA news agency has reported.

According to the Head of the province’s crisis management organisation, Mansour Shisheforoush, the reason for the blast, which occurred at Sepahan Nargostar Chemical Industries at 4:00 am local time (2330 GMT) was unclear and still under investigation.

He said the nine factory workers that were injured had been taken to hospital, while several investigative teams were currently working to determine the cause of the blast.

READ ALSO: China, Iran headline list of top executioners in 2020

Meanwhile, the plant is located about 45 kilometres northwest of Isfahan city.

The company manufactures “industrial-commercial explosive materials” and was established in 1941, according to its website.

Join the conversation

Opinions