Nine persons arrested by police over attack on Soludo | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has announced that nine suspects have been arrested over the attack on a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo.

Obiano, who stated this on Wednesday, April 21, at the Dora Akunyili Women’s Development Centre in Awka, the state capital, assured that other suspects would be apprehended.

“What happened last month is unfortunate. But let me tell you, we have re-strategised and we are coming out like a smoking gun,” Obiano said.

“We are not going to take prisoners. The nine people that attacked professor Soludo are in our net now. We will go after the others.

READ ALSO: Soludo vows to continue with Anambra Governorship race despite gunmen attacks

“We are not going to take prisoners any longer. A special squad has already been put together, and they are already working everywhere.”

Ripples Nigeria had reported that some gunmen on March 31 stormed a rally Soludo organised at Isuofia community, Aguata Local Government Area of the state, gunning down three of his security aides.

Following the attack, the bandits also kidnapped the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Emeka Ezenwanne.

Soludo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), is one of the frontline aspirants of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled for November 6.

Join the conversation

Opinions