Nine persons have died from COVID-19 in Anambra — Obiano

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, said on Wednesday nine persons had died from COVID-19 in the state.

Obiano, who disclosed this in a statewide address, said a total of 302 samples had been collected from the state by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that out of the 230 results released so far by the agency, 53 had returned positive.

According to the governor, 13 patients had been discharged and 31 cases were still active.

He said seven patients were still receiving treatment at the state’s isolation centre.

Obiano disclosed that the cause of seven out of the nine deaths were confirmed through postmortem tests as the patients did not go to the treatment centres while they were still alive.

He said most of the dead patients were 60 years and above with just one of them being 24 years of age.

The governor said: “In other words, they did not come to our Protective Care Centre for professional management.

“This is why I must warn that delay is often dangerous in the management of COVID-19 cases.

“People who show symptoms of this deadly virus are advised to report their conditions early as it increases their chances of surviving this pandemic.

“I must also inform you that almost 90 percent of the people that have died from COVID-19 in our state are aged from 60 years and above.

“It is, therefore, important that people who fall into this age category who are said to have what the experts call co-mobility, should maintain a high level of vigilance to minimise chances of their exposure to the virus.”

