Entertainment
Nine things people may not know about late Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu
The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into another mourning following reports of the death of comic actor, John Okafor popularly known by many as Mr. Ibu.
Sources told journalists the versatile thespian passed away in a Lagos State hospital on Saturday after a protracted battle with blood clotting on his leg.
Family sources had earlier revealed that efforts were being made to stabilize Mr. Ibu’s blood pressure which shot up a few days ago.
However, the actor who had been on life support passed away on Saturday evening.
As a parting shot, we highlight nine things Nigerians may about the late actor whose career began on December 3, 1978.
READ ALSO: Mr. Ibu’s manager explains why actor’s leg was amputated
• Mr. Ibu hails from Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.
· After elementary school, in 1974, Okafor moved to Sapele to stay with his brother, after his father’s demise.
· In Sapele, he did menial jobs so he could sponsor himself to school and support his family.
· He then worked as a hairstylist, ventured into photography, and also worked in a company that produces crates.
· After secondary school, he was admitted into the College of Education, Yola, but pulled out due to financial difficulties.
· He later enrolled in the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu as soon as he was financially stable to acquire more education.
· He has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies.
· Mr. Ibu also ventured into music and he was in the industry for a brief period.
· He released a song titled: “This Girl and Do You Know.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...