Nine things people may not know about late Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into another mourning following reports of the death of comic actor, John Okafor popularly known by many as Mr. Ibu.

Sources told journalists the versatile thespian passed away in a Lagos State hospital on Saturday after a protracted battle with blood clotting on his leg.

Family sources had earlier revealed that efforts were being made to stabilize Mr. Ibu’s blood pressure which shot up a few days ago.

However, the actor who had been on life support passed away on Saturday evening.

As a parting shot, we highlight nine things Nigerians may about the late actor whose career began on December 3, 1978.

• Mr. Ibu hails from Nkanu West local government area of Enugu State.

· After elementary school, in 1974, Okafor moved to Sapele to stay with his brother, after his father’s demise.

· In Sapele, he did menial jobs so he could sponsor himself to school and support his family.

· He then worked as a hairstylist, ventured into photography, and also worked in a company that produces crates.

· After secondary school, he was admitted into the College of Education, Yola, but pulled out due to financial difficulties.

· He later enrolled in the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu as soon as he was financially stable to acquire more education.

· He has acted in more than 200 Nollywood movies.

· Mr. Ibu also ventured into music and he was in the industry for a brief period.

· He released a song titled: “This Girl and Do You Know.”

