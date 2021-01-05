Nine travellers killed, 11 kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits struck again on Sunday along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna Highway killing nine travellers, including infants in Zankoro village, Kaduna State.

Also, the bandits were said to have kidnapped 11 people on the same day at Dan Kungi village in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

The Chairman of Birnin Gwari Progressives Union, Mr. Salisu Haruna disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Titled, ‘Alarming rise of banditry and killings in Birnin Gwari general area,’ the statement added that more than 40 persons were abducted by the bandits between December 20, 2020 and January 4, 2021.

According to Haruna, “some of them (abductees), have been reported terribly ill.”

The statement read in part: “The New Year 2021 has begun in sorrow and tears for the people of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Read also: Bandits kill 19 in Kaduna village

“On Sunday, 3rd January, 2021, bandits laid siege on innocent travellers at Zankoro, along dreaded Birnin-Gwari-Kaduna Highway, killing nine people (including three infants) that are on their way for a ceremony at Doka, Birnin-Gwari LGA.

“Similarly, the bandits came out today, Monday, January 4, 2021 at the same Zankoro around 9am, shooting indiscriminately and abducting unspecified number of people and wounding six others that are now receiving treatment at Buruku.

“In the last two weeks, bandits terrorising the people of Birnin Gwari, especially those travelling along Birnin Gwari-Funtua and Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highways have become intensely aggressive as they continue to kill and abduct innocent citizens unabated.

“There are more than 40 abductees currently at the mercy of the bandits who were kidnapped between December 20, 2020 and Monday January 4, 2021; some of them have been reported terribly ill.

“A total of nine innocent travellers were killed at Zankoro along Birnin Gwari-Kaduna highway on Sunday, January 3, 2021. A total of 11 people were kidnapped at Dan Kungi village on Sunday January 3, 2021.

“BEPU, therefore, calls on the government to deploy immediate response squad to mount offensive operations along Birnin Gwari, Kaduna and Birnin Gwari-Funtua highways.”

Join the conversation

Opinions