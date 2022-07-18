Sports
Nine-woman Super Falcons lose to hosts Morocco on penalties in thrilling AWCON semifinal
Nigeria women’s senior football team, the Super Falcons have been defeated by hosts Morocco in a semifinal clash at the ongoing Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON).
The Falcons were reduced to nine ladies in the second half following two red cards for Halimatu Ayinde (48minutes) and Rasheedat Ajibade (71minutes), before going on to lose on penalties.
An own goal by Yasmin Mrabet had broken the deadlock to put Nigeria 1-0 ahead of the Atlas Lionesses in Rabat, but the hosts equalized through Sanaa Mssoudy four minutes later.
Both teams battled until the end of 90 minutes and played another 30 minutes of extra time with no more goals, before settling for penalty shootouts.
Read Also: South Africa secure dramatic win over Zambia to reach AWCON final
Nigeria lost the shootouts 5-4 as Moroccans ran into wild celebrations in front of a packed stadium with mostly home fans.
The Super Falcons, most successful team on the continent, were gunning for a 10th AWCON title.
But the Randy Waldrum ladies bow out knowing they have already qualified automatically for the 2023 FIFA World Cup billed to hold in Australia and New Zealand.
Morocco will now face Banyana Banyana of South Africa in the final of the competition.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...