Nini, Saga, Queen evicted from BBNaija

Three more Big Brother Naija housemates, Nini, Queen, and Saga, were evicted from the show on Sunday.

The trio were put up for eviction alongside Angel, Whitemoney, and Pere last week.

While Nini, Queen, and Saga’s eviction was official, Pere’s elimination was a twist to the show as the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that he exited the house and not the show.

The housemates were unaware of this twist.

READ ALSO: BBNaija housemate, Saga, destabilized over Nini’s sudden exit

WhiteMoney, Angel, Liquorose, Emmanuel, and Cross had secured their spots in the October 3 grand finale while Pere will join them later in the week.

Sunday night’s eviction show was the last before the next weekend’s ultimate contest where the winner of the N90million grand prize will be unveiled.

Join the conversation

Opinions