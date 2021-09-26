Entertainment
Nini, Saga, Queen evicted from BBNaija
Three more Big Brother Naija housemates, Nini, Queen, and Saga, were evicted from the show on Sunday.
The trio were put up for eviction alongside Angel, Whitemoney, and Pere last week.
While Nini, Queen, and Saga’s eviction was official, Pere’s elimination was a twist to the show as the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced that he exited the house and not the show.
The housemates were unaware of this twist.
READ ALSO: BBNaija housemate, Saga, destabilized over Nini’s sudden exit
WhiteMoney, Angel, Liquorose, Emmanuel, and Cross had secured their spots in the October 3 grand finale while Pere will join them later in the week.
Sunday night’s eviction show was the last before the next weekend’s ultimate contest where the winner of the N90million grand prize will be unveiled.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...