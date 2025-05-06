NIPOST to end cash payments nationwide from July 1 in digital reform push

In a sweeping move aimed at redefining public service delivery, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has announced it will discontinue all cash payments at post office counters across the country from July 1, 2025.

This marks a significant pivot in the agency’s ongoing reforms to align itself with Nigeria’s evolving digital economy and global best practices.

According to a statement released Monday by Franklin Alao, Director of Corporate Communications at NIPOST, the transition to a fully cashless system is a central component of the agency’s reform blueprint, aptly titled “Change of Renewed Hope Berths at NIPOST Shores.”

“This is a crucial step in our modernization journey, one that ensures safer, faster, and more transparent service delivery,” Alao said. “All payments for services must now be conducted via approved electronic channels.”

Beyond modernisation, the shift speaks to broader national goals. By embracing digital transactions, NIPOST not only enhances operational efficiency but also supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises transparency, innovation, and good governance across public institutions.

Alao further noted that the agency is set to introduce a performance-based reward system to incentivize staff while tightening internal controls to promote integrity and customer trust.

Internally, the move signals a culture shift. Under the leadership of Postmaster General Tola Odeyemi and newly appointed board chairman Isaac Kekemeke, NIPOST is working to reposition itself as a tech-driven, forward-thinking organisation.

The postal service also extended appreciation to Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, for his unwavering support in championing this new direction.

