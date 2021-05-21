NIS arrests alleged child trafficker with five-day-old baby in Calabar | Ripples Nigeria

The Anti-Human Trafficking/Child Labour Unit of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), in Cross River has arrested a suspected child trafficker, Imabong Aniefiok-Samuel, with a five-day-old baby boy in Calabar.

Reports have it that the suspect was arrested on May 19 by officials of the NIS at Peace Park in Etta Agbor area of Calabar Municipality.

A statement signed by the Spokesperson of NIS in the state, Supt. Amor Austin, on Thursday in Calabar, revealed that preliminary findings disclosed that it was a case of child trafficking.

“The Comptroller of NIS in Cross River, Mrs Ijeoma Emenike, who is now an Assistant Comptroller General of NIS has directed that the culprit and the baby be handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP, for further investigation and prosecution,” the statement read.

While receiving the baby, Head of Operations of NAPTIP in Cross River, Jacob Oba who also received the suspect said that the suspect would be used to trace others at large who had earlier indicated interest to buy the baby.

“As usual, we will definitely investigate the matter and if we are able to get all the suspects, we will take them to court for the necessary action,” he said

