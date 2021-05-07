NIS rescues 7 suspected victims of human trafficking in Jigawa | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
NIS rescues 7 suspected victims of human trafficking in Jigawa
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has rescued seven women in Jigawa, suspected to be human trafficking victims from different states of the country.
While speaking to newsmen in Dutse on Friday, the state Comptroller, NIS, Isma’il Baba, said the victims were rescued at Gurai village in Babura Local Government Area of the state.
According to him, the victims, aged between 16 and 27, were apprehended on May 5 at about 3 p.m. on their way to Tripoli, Libya.
Baba explained that one of the victims was from Lagos, two from Ogun, one from Kwara, two from Imo and one from Oyo, noting that two of the victims had blank Nigerian International Passports, one with an un-endorsed ECOWAS Travel Certificate, while the remaining four had no travel documents.
Furthermore, he explained that during interrogation, the victims confessed to be travelling to Tripoli in Libya through the Niger Republic.
“It has become necessary to inform you about the intended trafficking of persons. The victims were apprehended at Gurai village on Babura Road; they were on their way to Tripoli in Libya.
“The victims were apprehended at about 1500hrs on May 5 by Operation Salama Team A of the NIS, Jigawa State Command, operating along Kazaure, Babura and Ringim axis.
“They individually came from various states to Kano where they met and began their journey to Libya, through the Niger Republic.
“The Comptroller General (CG) of Immigration Service has directed that the victims be handed over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Person (NAPTIP),’’ he added.
It would be recalled that the Police Command in Jigawa on March 31 rescued three women in the Babura axis of the state suspected to have been trafficked from Plateau.
