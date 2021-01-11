NIS sets up committee to probe headquarters fire incident

Latest Metro

January 11, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Immigrations Service (NIS), on Monday said it has set up a committee to probe the fire incidence at its headquarters in Abuja on Sunday morning.

The Comptroller General of the Service, Muhammed Babandede who disclosed this on Monday in Abuja, said the committee will work in conjunction with the Federal Fire Service.

Babandede also advised members of the public to reach the NIS through social media as its call centre is one of the offices affected by the inferno.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaibu Belgore, during a visit to the NIS headquarters to assess the level of damage, vowed that the cause of the fire outbreak will be ascertained.

According to Aregbesola, normal operational activities are ongoing as the inferno did not affect any critical areas of operations.

