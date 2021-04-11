NIS tightens border security in manhunt for fleeing Owerri inmates | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Immigration Service has disclosed that security across the nation’s land borders have been reinforced in order to arrest inmates who from the Imo jailbreak as they may be planning to flee the country.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, by the NIS spokesperson, Sunday James.

James explained that the NIS had received the names and photos of some of the escapees from the NCoS.

“We have the details of those people (suspects). They have been sent to us officially. So, we are monitoring with those pictures as a sister agency. We have sent the photos to our border officers and they are monitoring with those pictures,” he confirmed.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that close to 2,000 inmates are on the run after coordinated attacks on the Owerri Custodial Centre by gunmen on April 5.

Over 80 of the escaped inmates have returned voluntarily while some were recaptured by authorities and returned to the centre.

