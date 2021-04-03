NJC alerts Nigerians on fake recruitment advert | Ripples Nigeria

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Saturday alerted Nigerians on a fake advertisement for an ongoing recruitment exercise in the Council.

The NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, in a statement in Abuja, described the advertisement as a scam.

He said: “The Council hereby informs the public that there is no such online recruitment as portrayed by the websites, neither is it currently considering any recruitment exercise for the time being.

READ ALSO:NJC recommends two judges’ retirement for alleged age falsification

“The public is hereby advised against downloading any form online or paying anyone for any recruitment.

“Applicants are advised to beware of fraudsters parading their websites as recruitment platforms for the Council.”

Join the conversation

Opinions