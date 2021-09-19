NJC announces 37 new judges, Chief Justices for FCT, five states

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the candidature of 37 new judicial officers to head various courts in the country and the federal capital territory.

In the announcement made on Sunday, the NJC in a statement by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the council accepted the candidates after considering the list presented by its interview committee at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16, 2021.

The list includes candidates recommended for appointment as the substantive Chief Judges of Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Ekiti states as well as the FCT.

See the full list of candidates below:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi

2. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha

3. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin

4. CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA

i) Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf

5. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot

6. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EKITI STATE

i) Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye

7. GRAND KADI, YOBE STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Baba Gana Mahdi

8. GRAND KADI, BAUCHI STATE

i) Umaru Ahmad Liman

9. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel

10. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass

11. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

i) Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman

12. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, GOMBE STATE

i) Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed

ii) Abdussalam Muhammad

iii) Daurabo Suleiman Sikkam

13. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Effiong Asukwo Effiong

ii) Princess Daniel Eme Ekong

14. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAUCHI STATE

i) Nana Fatima Jibril

15. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE

i) Abdulkarim Mahmud

ii) Eugene Micheal

16. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE

i) Kabir Shuaibu

ii) Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi

iii) Ibrahim Abubakar Mande

17. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Professor Alero Akeredolu

18. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OYO STATE

i) Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye

ii) Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo

iii) Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale

iv) Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun

19. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Abubakar Sule Ibrahim

ii) Abdullah Sulyman

iii) Aminu Ali Eri

20. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE

i) Adamu Kuna Jibril

ii) Ahmed Baba Bala

21. FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE

i) Musa Sani Abubakar

ii) Mahdi Manga

iii) Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad

iv) Sani Musa

22. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ONDO STATE

i) Orimisan James Okorisa

23. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo

