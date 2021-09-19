Connect with us

Politics

NJC announces 37 new judges, Chief Justices for FCT, five states

Published

13 seconds ago

on

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the candidature of 37 new judicial officers to head various courts in the country and the federal capital territory.
In the announcement made on Sunday, the NJC in a statement by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the council accepted the candidates after considering the list presented by its interview committee at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16, 2021.

The list includes candidates recommended for appointment as the substantive Chief Judges of Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Ekiti states as well as the FCT.

See the full list of candidates below:

1. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi

2. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha

3. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin

4. CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA

i) Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf

5. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot

6. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EKITI STATE

i) Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye

7. GRAND KADI, YOBE STATE

i) Hon. Kadi Baba Gana Mahdi

8. GRAND KADI, BAUCHI STATE

i) Umaru Ahmad Liman

READ ALSO: NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others

9. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE

i) Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel

10. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass

11. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE

i) Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman

12. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, GOMBE STATE

i) Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed

ii) Abdussalam Muhammad

iii) Daurabo Suleiman Sikkam

13. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE

i) Effiong Asukwo Effiong

ii) Princess Daniel Eme Ekong

14. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAUCHI STATE

i) Nana Fatima Jibril

15. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE

i) Abdulkarim Mahmud

ii) Eugene Micheal

16. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE

i) Kabir Shuaibu

ii) Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi

iii) Ibrahim Abubakar Mande

17. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE

i) Professor Alero Akeredolu

18. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OYO STATE

i) Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye

ii) Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo

iii) Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale

iv) Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun

19. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE

i) Abubakar Sule Ibrahim

ii) Abdullah Sulyman

iii) Aminu Ali Eri

20. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE

i) Adamu Kuna Jibril

ii) Ahmed Baba Bala

21. FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE

i) Musa Sani Abubakar

ii) Mahdi Manga

iii) Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad

iv) Sani Musa

22. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ONDO STATE

i) Orimisan James Okorisa

23. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE

i) Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo

More details later….

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

1 × three =

Investigations

Investigations5 days ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...