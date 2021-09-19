Politics
NJC announces 37 new judges, Chief Justices for FCT, five states
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has announced the candidature of 37 new judicial officers to head various courts in the country and the federal capital territory.
In the announcement made on Sunday, the NJC in a statement by its Director of Information, Soji Oye, said the council accepted the candidates after considering the list presented by its interview committee at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16, 2021.
The list includes candidates recommended for appointment as the substantive Chief Judges of Edo, Ondo, Akwa Ibom, Kogi and Ekiti states as well as the FCT.
See the full list of candidates below:
1. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE
i) Hon. Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi
2. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EDO STATE
i) Hon. Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha
3. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE
i) Hon. Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin
4. CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA
i) Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf
5. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE
i) Hon. Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot
6. CHIEF JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, EKITI STATE
i) Hon. Justice J. O. Adeyeye
7. GRAND KADI, YOBE STATE
i) Hon. Kadi Baba Gana Mahdi
8. GRAND KADI, BAUCHI STATE
i) Umaru Ahmad Liman
READ ALSO: NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others
9. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, NASARAWA STATE
i) Hon. Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel
10. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
i) Hon. Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass
11. PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, KOGI STATE
i) Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman
12. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, GOMBE STATE
i) Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed
ii) Abdussalam Muhammad
iii) Daurabo Suleiman Sikkam
13. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, AKWA-IBOM STATE
i) Effiong Asukwo Effiong
ii) Princess Daniel Eme Ekong
14. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, BAUCHI STATE
i) Nana Fatima Jibril
15. TWO (2) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KADUNA STATE
i) Abdulkarim Mahmud
ii) Eugene Micheal
16. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KATSINA STATE
i) Kabir Shuaibu
ii) Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi
iii) Ibrahim Abubakar Mande
17. ONE (1) JUDGE, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, ONDO STATE
i) Professor Alero Akeredolu
18. FOUR (4) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, OYO STATE
i) Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye
ii) Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo
iii) Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale
iv) Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun
19. THREE (3) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KOGI STATE
i) Abubakar Sule Ibrahim
ii) Abdullah Sulyman
iii) Aminu Ali Eri
20. TWO (2) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, GOMBE STATE
i) Adamu Kuna Jibril
ii) Ahmed Baba Bala
21. FOUR (4) KADIS, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, BAUCHI STATE
i) Musa Sani Abubakar
ii) Mahdi Manga
iii) Khamis Al-Hamidallah Muhammad
iv) Sani Musa
22. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, ONDO STATE
i) Orimisan James Okorisa
23. ONE (1) JUDGE, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, OYO STATE
i) Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo
More details later….
