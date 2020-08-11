NJC approves appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Judiciary, Mr. Jibo Baba, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the state government appointed the judges after following the due processes.

The new judges are: Jamilu Suleiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Sabo.

Others are: Abdu Abubakar, Sunusi Ma’aji and Hafsat Sani.

