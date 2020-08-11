Latest Politics

NJC approves appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano

August 11, 2020
CJN warns against disobedience of court orders
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Judicial Council (NJC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of six new High Court judges for Kano State.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Judiciary, Mr. Jibo Baba, who disclosed this in a statement in Kano, said the state government appointed the judges after following the due processes.

READ ALSO: NJC recommends 2 judges for immediate retirement

The new judges are: Jamilu Suleiman, Zuwaira Yusuf and Maryam Sabo.

Others are: Abdu Abubakar, Sunusi Ma’aji and Hafsat Sani.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!