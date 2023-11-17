Politics
NJC denies knowledge of list of justices for elevation to Supreme Court
The National Judicial Council (NJC), on Thursday, said it was not aware of the shortlist of 22 justices made by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) for elevation to the bench of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
NJC Director of Information, Barrister Soji Oye, said that the nomination has not been brought to his knowledge.
The FJSC had reportedly sent a list of 22 justices from the Court of Appeal for consideration by the NJC for elevation to the apex court.
The list, released on Thursday, showed distribution of nominees based on geopolitical zones, with the North-Central and South East each having six nominees, and North-East, South-West, and South-South each having two nominees, while North-West has four nominees.
This is coming after it became public knowledge that justices on the Supreme Court bench had diminished to 10 as against the 21 stipulated by the Constitution.
Below is the list of the nominated justices as reportedly released by the FJSC:
SOUTH EAST
Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)—Priority
Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State)—Reserve
Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority
Hon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)—Reserve
Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)—Priority
Hon Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (Imo State)—Reserve
SOUTH-SOUTH:
Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)—Priority
Hon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)–Reserve
SOUTH WEST:
Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)—Priority
Hon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)—Reserve
NORTH CENTRAL:
Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)—Priority
Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau State)—Reserve
Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)—Priority
Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State)—Reserve
Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)—Priority
Hon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)—Reserve
NORTH EAST:
Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)—Priority
Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)
NORTH WEST:
> Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)—Priority
Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State)—Reserve
Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)—Priority
Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)—Reserve
The NJC Director of Information, however, did not categorically deny authencity of the list, but declined to confirm it on the ground that the proposal had not been brought to the attention of his office.
