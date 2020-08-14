NJC lists two judges who dismissed Atiku’s petition against Buhari among nominees for S’Court appointments

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended for appointment as Supreme Court justices four judges including two members of last year’s presidential election petition tribunal that sacked Atiku Abubakar’s petition against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The two justices, who were among the four the NJC recommended for Buhari to approve as the apex court justices are Abdu Aboki and Mohammed Garba.

Garba headed, while Abok was one of the five-man presidential election petition tribunal that sacked Atiku and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) petition challenging Buhari’s 2019 presidential election victory.

The tribunal had, in a unanimous judgment, sacked Atiku’s petition and affirmed Buhari’s victory at the poll.

The judgment was later upheld by the Supreme Court.

Recommended by the NJC for approval as Supreme Court justices alongside Aboki and Garba are justices Tijjani Abubakar and Mohammed Saulawa.

This was contained in a statement the NJC’s Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, released on Friday.

Justice Abubakar is to represent the North-East Zone on the apex court’s bench while the rest three justices, Garba, Aboki and Saulawa represent North-West.

Our said that the current 12 justices of the apex court, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, comprised two Justices from North Central, one from the North-East, one from North-West, three from South-East, one from the South-South and three from the South-West.

