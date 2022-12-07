NJC orders reinstatement Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has ordered the immediate reinstatement of Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.

The court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, disclosed this in a circular dated December 5, 2022, notifying judges of the court about the development.

The NJC, according to the circular, took the decision at its meeting held on December 1.

The circular was made available to journalists on Wednesday.

Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia was arraigned for money laundering and breach of public trust by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2019.

Justice Binta Nyako of the court’s Abuja division in a judgment delivered on a suit filed by Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia against the NJC on November 28, 2019, quashed the council’s recommendations for her sack.

In another ruling delivered in November 2021, Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of the Lagos division of FHC upheld Ofili-Ajumogobia’s application to quash the charge and dismissed the allegations against her.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa relied on an earlier order by Justice Binta Nyako which quashed all the NJC’s recommendations.

The circular read: “Your lordships are, by this circular letter, notified that at the meeting of the National Judicial Council held on the 1st of December, 2022, the council reinstated Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer.

“The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”

