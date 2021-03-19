NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others | Ripples Nigeria

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 26 judges to President Muhammadu Buhari and some state governors.

The NJC spokesman, Soji Oye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said the council took the decision at the end of a meeting held on March 17 and 18 presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.

He added that 18 of the judges were for the Court of Appeal while the remaining eight are heads of courts in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States.

The spokesman also revealed that the council issued a strict warning to two judges.

He said: “The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 94th meeting held on 17 to 18 March 2021, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and the Governors of Rivers, Nasarawa, Kogi, Jigawa, Ebonyi and Delta States 26 successful candidates for appointment as Justices of Court of Appeal and Heads of Court in Nigeria.

“ The Council decided to issue strong warning letters to Hon. Justices Mufutau Olokoba and M. A. Savage of the Lagos State High Court.

“Hon. Justice Olokoba was reprimanded and also put on the watch list of the Council for his failure to deliver judgement within the Constitutional period of 90 days and Hon. Justice Savage was reprimanded for not being in charge of his Court.

“The full list of the judges: 18 JUSTICES, COURT OF APPEAL

“Hon. Justice Bature Isah Gafai, Hon. Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo, Hon. Justice Waziri Abdul-Azeez, Hon. Justice Yusuf Alhaji Bashir, Hon. Justice Usman A. Musale, Hon. Justice Jauro Ibrahim Wakili, Hon. Justice Abba Bello Mohammed, Hon. Grand Kadi Mohammed Danjuma, Hon. Justice Danlami Zama Senchi, Hon. Justice Mohammed Lawal Abubakar, Hon. Justice Hassan Muslim Sule, Hon. Justice Amadi Kenneth Ikechukwu, Hon. Justice Peter Oyinkenimiemi Affen, Hon. Justice Sybil Onyeji Nwaka Gbagi, Hon. Justice Olasumbo Olanrewaju Goodluck, Hon. Justice Banjoko Adebukunola Adeoti Ibironke, Hon. Justice Olabode Abimbola Adegbehingbe and Hon. Justice Bola Samuel Ademola.

“CHIEF JUDGE, FCT, ABUJA: Hon. Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi.

“CHIEF JUDGE, RIVERS STATE: Hon. Justice Simeon Chibuzor Amadi.

“CHIEF JUDGE, NASARAWA STATE: Hon. Justice Aisha Bashir Aliyu.

“CHIEF JUDGE, KOGI STATE: Hon. Justice Sunday Omeiza Otu.

CHIEF JUDGE, JIGAWA STATE: Hon. Justice Umar Maigari Sadiq.

“CHIEF JUDGE, EBONYI STATE: Hon. Justice Ngene Anagu Elvis.

“CHIEF JUDGE, DELTA STATE: Hon. Justice Theresa T. Obiajulu Ogochukwu Diai.”

