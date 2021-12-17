NJC recommends appointment of 64 judges (SEE LIST)

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 64 judges to their respective state governors for appointment as judicial officers in the country.

The NJC Director of Information, Soji Oye, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said Justices Ozoemena Afojulu and Nathan Musa were recommended as Chief Judges of Enugu and Adamawa States respectively.

Justices Kadi Kigera and Kadi Girei were picked as Grand Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal for Niger State, and Grand Khadi of Adamawa.

The statement read: “Others were Justices Shiyanbola Akanbi as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Eneji Odey, as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Rivers, Wajilda Peter as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa, O. I. Nwamoh as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Abia, and Blessing Lyop Dalyop as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Plateau.

“Five persons recommended as judges for the Sokoto State High Court were – Sanusi Shehu, Mu’awiya Mahmud, Abubakar Zaki, Mohammad Sambo and Maryam Muhammad.

“For Nasarawa State High Courts we have Justices Isa Kana, Ali Changbo, Abdullahi Shama, and Solomon Ayenajeh.

“Justices Adeyemi Adewole and Bello Titilayo were recommended in Ogun while the four for Bayelsa were Lockie Benimo, Zuofa Patience, Simon Amaduobogha, and Christine Kombo-Enegesi.

“The Council also recommended Justices Daniel Kulo, Rita Marshall, Odibu Ekaya, and Obin Egwu for Rivers High Court.

“The 14 Judges recommended for Lagos were Okunuga Adeyemi, Adeyemi Olayinka, Oshin Olufolasade, Odusanya Oluwatoyin Atinuk and Ipaye-Nwachukwu.

READ ALSO: NJC bars three judges from promotion over exparte orders, appoints 63

“Babatunde Kalaro, Awope Jadesola, Akinkunmi Idowu, Oresanya Ayodeji, Oshodi Iyabode, Ijelu IOlalekan, Balogun Muyibat, and Mathias Oluwole Dawodu completed the list.

“Rivers has Justices Popnen Sunday, Daketima Kio, Nsirim Amanda, and Chinelo Odili. In Ekiti, Justices Apuabi Ariyibi, Blessing Ajileye, Olalekan Olatawura and Oyinkansola Oluboyede got the nod.

“The two Kadis recommended for Sharia Court of Appeal in Sokoto were Buhari Yahaya and Umar Kebbe while Katsina State has Kabir Bello.

“The NJC also picked Justices Lamin and Nasiru Zargina and Awada Mgbada for Ebonyi.

“Three Judges were recommended for Ogun State Customary Court of Appeal.

They were Olukemi Osisanya, Odugbesan Adebiyi and Akinsinde Philip.

Those appointed for the Cross River state Customary Court of Appeal were Justices Obo Anthony, BItitim Igob, Eunice Dada, and Ankpor Arong.

“The recommended candidates are expected to be sworn in after approval of the NJC recommendations by their respective state governors and the respective State Houses of Assembly as the case may be.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now