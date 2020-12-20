NJC recommends two judges’ retirement for alleged age falsification

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the compulsory retirement of two judges for alleged age falsification.

The judges are – the Grand Kadi of Yobe State, Shu’aibu Talba, and Justice Abdulkareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq of Osun State High Court.

The NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said the council took the decision during its 93rd meeting held on December 16.

According to him, NJC discovered that by their real ages, Grand Kadi Talba and Justice Abdulrazaq ought to have retired from service in February and September respectively.

He said: “The council has in the exercise of its constitutional disciplinary powers suspended Hon. Grand Kadi Talba and Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq from office pending the approval of the recommendation of their compulsory retirements by their respective governors.

“ The NJC requested the governors of their respective states to deduct from their gratuities, the cumulative salaries they had received from when they ought to have retired till date.

“Grand Kadi Shu’aibu Talba was recommended for compulsory retirement following an investigation into a petition against him written by one Malam Zakar Adamu, Chairman, Movement for Justice in Nigeria, alleging that His Lordship falsified his age on two occasions, i.e. from February 1, 1955, to August 27, 1955, and later to December 30, 1959.

“The NJC findings revealed that he was supposed to have retired on February 1, 2020, by virtue of his declared date of birth of February 1, 1955.

“Council, after deliberation, decided to recommend His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

“Furthermore, council requested the government of Yobe State to deduct all salaries received by His Lordship from February 1, 2020, till date, from his gratuity, and remit same to the NJC that pays salaries of all judicial officers in the federation.”

“For Justice Abdulrasaq, the council considered a petition by Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN) and found merit in his allegation against Hon. Justice Abdul-Kareem Babatunde Abdulrasaq that His Lordship falsified his date of birth from September 3, 1955 to September 3, 1957.

“The council, therefore, recommended His Lordship’s compulsory retirement to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State with effect from September 3, 2020. It also requested the Osun State Government to deduct from His Lordship gratuity, salaries received by him from September 3, 2020, and remit same to NJC.”

