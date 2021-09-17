NJC sets up panel to probe three judges for granting conflicting orders

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has set up a probe panel to investigate three High Court Judges for issuing conflicting ex-parte orders on the same subject matter.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko; had about two weeks ago directed the three judges before the NJC for granting conflicting ex-parte matter on the same matter.

They are to face the panel in order to show cause why disciplinary action should not be taken against them for such act.

The NJC Director of Information, Mr. Soji Oye, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the panel was constituted by the council at its 95th meeting held on September 15 and 16 and presided over by the CJN.

However, the statement was silent on the names of the three Judges and their areas of jurisdiction.

The statement read: “Council resolved to set up a Medical Board in order to ascertain the health status of Hon. Justice Amina Yaroson of Kaduna State Customary Court of Appeal.

“Council also considered the reports of its Investigation Committee and decided to issue a warning letter to Justice Sobere Biambo of High Court of Rivers State for descending into the Arena of conflict in a matrimonial Suit No: OHC/IMC/2018.

READ ALSO: NJC recommends appointment of 18 Court of Appeal judges, eight others

“Council at its plenary considered the reports of the two Preliminary Complaints Assessment Committees (PCAC) on the petitions written against 18 Judicial Officers and on the recommendation of the Committee.

“In the end, NJC issued a letter of advice to Justice Elias O. Abua of Cross River State High Court to in future be wary of granting an order staying the execution of judgment which appeared executory in nature as the one he granted in Suit No. HC/MSC/67/2019.

“Council, however, dismissed the petitions written against Justices Inyang Ekwo and Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, O. O. Ogunjobi, S. B. A. Candide-Johnson and S. A. Onigbanjo of High Court of Lagos State, Justices Chiwendu Nwogu, S. C. Amadi and A. U. Kingsley Chuku, for either lacking in merit, subjudice, or statute-barred.

“Other petitions dismissed for the same reasons were those written against Justices I. K. Banu, Chief Judge, of Adamawa, A. L. Lagre, President, Customary Court of Appeal, Adamawa, Felibus B. Andetur, Chief Judge, Taraba State and Sunday Olorundahunsi of Ondo State, High Court.

“The rest are those against Justices Nse Daniel of Akwa-Ibom State High Court and H. T. D. Gwadah of Kaduna State High Court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions