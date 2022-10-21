Nkechi Blessing hints at walking down the aisle with her new partner

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing has hinted that she is prepared to walk down the aisle with her new partner sooner than expected.

Nkechi, who has been flaunting her new man on social media following his birthday celebration, took to her Instagram page to hint at the possibility of her tying the knot.

She wrote: “He’s doing the forever thing with me”.

After her messy breakup with Ekiti State politician, Opeyemi Falegan, the 33-year-old mother of one has been flaunting a new lover on social media.

In September 2022, she spoke about her new partner for the first time during a program on TVC’s Your Views.

The actress later revealed she unveiled her new man because she needed to celebrate him, especially on his birthday for coming into her life at a time she thought she had lost it all and for sweeping her off her feet because of his maturity.

The actress later had this to say on Instagram;

“I was going to type a long caption, but I’d rather say dem to you.

Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend…

In just a few months you have managed to change a few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age.

Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.

