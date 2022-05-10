Nkechi Blessing reacts to apology from ex-partner, Opeyemi Falegan

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has refused to accept the apology of her former partner, Opeyemi Falegan after he publicly apologized in an Instagram live session with media personality Daddy Freeze.

Falegan’s apology is coming a few weeks after himself and the controversial actress dragged each other on social media after their breakup.

In an interview with media personality, Daddy Freeze, Opeyemi asked the actress to forgive him for their public breakup.

Falegan admitted that he ”messed up” in some ways and stated that he ”had to move on”.

He asked her for forgiveness and even said he doesn’t mind kneeling down to apologize to her.

Moments after Falegan tendered an apology on social media, his former partner, Nkechi Blessing reacted.

She revealed in her post that she has no intention of returning to her former partner.

She wrote;

“I am not saying no, I am saying Never.”

Nkechi Blessing added, “U na go fear Instagram apology, joker.”

