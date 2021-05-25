Nkechi Blessing shuns TAMPAN, says she was never a member, as Lege issues apology | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Nkechi Blessing shuns TAMPAN, says she was never a member, as Lege issues apology
Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has stated in a post on Instagram that she was never a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), the union guiding actors in the Yoruba movie sector.
Meanwhile, her colleague, Lege Miami real name Kehinde Adams has publicly apologized for his involvement in the dispute.
Recall Nkechi Blessing and Lege Miami were suspended by TAMPAN on Monday, May 24 for an altercation pertaining to the release of embattled actor, Baba Ijesha.
Both Nollywood celebrities have now responded to the disciplinary action taken against them. The actor, Lege apologized and tried to appeal his suspension.
But, Nkechi Blessing said in an Instagram Live session that she was never a member of the governing body, TAMPAN.
READ ALSO: TAMPAN suspends Actress Nkechi Blessing, Lege for dragging each other over Baba Ijesha
Defending her stance, the actress stated that she was never involved in a physical bout with her colleague, hence, the suspension is needless.
The actress went further to ask a rhetorical question.
She asked; “How do you suspend me when I have never been part of your association?”
The statement is coming after TAMPAN’s Guild of Directors, chaired by Damola Olatunji, “decreed” that no director should engage the services of the two actors, adding that anyone who does contrary will likewise be subject to further punitive measure.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...