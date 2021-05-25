Nkechi Blessing shuns TAMPAN, says she was never a member, as Lege issues apology | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has stated in a post on Instagram that she was never a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), the union guiding actors in the Yoruba movie sector.

Meanwhile, her colleague, Lege Miami real name Kehinde Adams has publicly apologized for his involvement in the dispute.

Recall Nkechi Blessing and Lege Miami were suspended by TAMPAN on Monday, May 24 for an altercation pertaining to the release of embattled actor, Baba Ijesha.

Both Nollywood celebrities have now responded to the disciplinary action taken against them. The actor, Lege apologized and tried to appeal his suspension.

But, Nkechi Blessing said in an Instagram Live session that she was never a member of the governing body, TAMPAN.

Defending her stance, the actress stated that she was never involved in a physical bout with her colleague, hence, the suspension is needless.

The actress went further to ask a rhetorical question.

She asked; “How do you suspend me when I have never been part of your association?”

The statement is coming after TAMPAN’s Guild of Directors, chaired by Damola Olatunji, “decreed” that no director should engage the services of the two actors, adding that anyone who does contrary will likewise be subject to further punitive measure.

