Nkechi Blessing still believes in love despite relationship turmoil

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has stated on her social media platform that she will never speak against love despite the turmoil she has experienced in past relationships.

The controversial thespian’s relationship with Ekiti state politician, Opeyemi Falegan was dissolved after they engaged in a fierce altercation across various social media platforms.

Speaking via her Instagram stories, Nkechi Blessing mentioned that regardless of what she has been through, she will never advocate against love.

“Regardless of what I have been through in relationships, I will never advise anyone against finding and falling in love,” the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

She went on to explain that “love is a beautiful thing” and she will never be ashamed about it.

She continued, “Love is a beautiful thing and I am never ashamed of falling in love again. Don’t worry about me. I am good.”

