Entertainment
Nkechi Blessing tackles backlash from sharing dild0 as souvenir at party
Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing on Sunday has reacted to the backlash she received for sharing dild0s at her mother’s funeral anniversary.
Ripples Nigeria reported that Nkechi Blessing had upset many of her fans and followers for “disrespecting” her late mum, Madam Gloria Obasi Sunday by distributing dildos as souvenirs to guests at her just concluded one-year remembrance ceremony of her late mum.
“I am not trying to say men are scum cos I have a man but you sometimes need to help yourself for when you don’t have a man, this is my souvenir for the single ladies here, to help yourself,” Nkechi Blessing confidently stated prior to distributing the dild0s.
The so-called benevolent act immediately raised eyebrows among Nigerians on social media. Some commentators slammed the actress for disrespecting her late mother in such a manner.
Nkechi revealed that for her mother’s remembrance, she went to the streets and gave out food and water.
However, for her mother’s posthumous birthday, she held a little party to host a few friends, hence, the sharing of dild0s as souvenirs.
“My own mother that gave birth to me died on September 22nd 2021…23rd 2022 I had her quiet remembrance and prayers, went to the streets and gave out food and water, nobody kuku hear anything…25th was my mother’s birthday hence the cake and a little party to host few friends…not like you all deserve any explanations what I choose to do with my own life… Cus when we dey suffer/hungry I no see any of una… So make all of una try rest”.
Read her statement below.
