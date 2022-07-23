Nkwocha backs Oshoala to extend dominance after bagging fifth POTY award

Former Nigeria international, Perpetua Nkwocha has hailed Super Falcons star, Asisat Oshoala following her latest award as the CAF women’s player of the year for the fifth time.

The FC Barcelona Femeni star was named player of the year for a record fifth time on Thursday, surpassing Nkwocha’s four titles.

Nkwocha and Oshoala, who have both helped Nigeria dominate women’s football on the continent, were tied for the award on four wins each, before the 2022 Awards.

Nkwocha who no longer plays professionally believes Oshoala has more to give to the game, and could still bag more awards for her efforts.

“I am very happy for Asisat. She deserves this and more. She is still young. She should keep up the hard work and she will continue dominating.” Nkwocha told CAF Online.

“There is a lot more from where this came from. She (Oshoala) is doing amazing for Nigeria and Barcelona. All she needs to do is continue putting in the hard work.”

Recall that Nkwocha won back-to-back awards in 2004 and 2005 before repeating the feat in 2010 and 2011, played in seven editions of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) winning five titles with the Super Falcons.

The 46-year-old renowned for her prowess in front of goal still holds the record for most goals scored in a single AWCON tournament – 11.

