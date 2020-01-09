Nkwocha wants Oshoala to not only equal AFOTY record, but break it

Former Super Falcons striker Perpetua Nkwocha has tasked reigning African women’s footballer of the year (AFOTY), Asisat Oshoala to win more of the accolade.

Nkwocha, who is a four-time winner of the award, had her record equalled by Oshoala who claimed her own fourth at the 2019 CAF Awards last Tuesday.

In a congratulatory message on her Instagram, Nkwocha relished how Oshoala had looked up to her as a the kind of player she wanted to be in future.

“I remember vividly when you were asked in an interview who you looked up to as a young star and you called my name and I smile because I’ve seen you play,” she wrote on Instagram.

“What do you do if Messi says he look up to you? Congratulations star girl.

“Make and break the records girl, the world at your feet,” wrote Nkwocha.

Nkwocha was part of the Falcons squad that won the Africa women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

And she claimed the AFOTY awards during that period, claiming the 2004, 2005, 2010 and 2011 editions.

Oshoala beat Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout and Thembi Kgatlana of South Africa to win her fourth AFOTY award of 2019, having also won it in 2014, 2016 and 2017.

