NLC accuses Anambra govt of workers’ neglect, refusal to implement minimum wage

The Anambra State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has accused the State Government of non-implementation of the minimum wage and neglect of workers.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the NLC chairman in the state, Chinwe Orizu, in Awka during a press conference.

Orizu detailed how the State Government had continually frustrated efforts by the union led by her predecessor, Jerry Nnubia over an acceptable modality for the implementation of the minimum wage.

As a result, the NLC Chairman pledged to redress the issue with the incoming governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo.

She said, “We shall assiduously work to ensure that the workers enjoy all the benefits of a diligent worker as our main interest is to fight for the rights and welfare of workers in the state.

“We will lay everything on the table and we hope the incoming governor will understand the need to give the workers and retirees their dues.”

Orizu also pointed out reports about some people masquerading as labour leaders being sponsored to disorganize the workers union in the state.

She said, “It is no longer news that I was handed over the mantle of leadership of Anambra NLC as the new chairperson by the immediate past chairperson, Jerry Nnubia, a sequel to his retirement from the civil service. We will pilot the affairs of the congress for the remaining period of the tenure, which will end in April 2023 after which elections would be conducted.

“We wish to use this opportunity to request Anambra State workers and the general public to disregard the antics of these impostors and any misinformation peddled by them as they are desperate, illegal, misguided and paid agents bent on mortgaging the interest of workers in the state for their personal and selfish interests.

“We also urge the general public, especially Anambra workers to resist the evil and sinister motives of those planning to hijack and mortgage their future.”

