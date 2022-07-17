Politics
NLC announces two-day protest in solidarity with ASUU
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared that a two-day nationwide rally in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ongoing strike action will commence Tuesday, July 26, 2022.
This was revealed in a circular sent to all NLC state chairmen.
“We send you fraternal greetings from the National Secretariat of the NLC,” according to the circular signed by Ayuba Wabba, National President of the Congress.
“In line with the decisions of the National Executive Council meeting of the NLC held on June 30, 2022, we have scheduled as follows the National Days of Protest to get our children back to school and support our unions in Nigeria’s public universities fighting for quality education.
“The protest would be held on “Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in all the states of the Federation and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.
Read also:No respite for students, as Nigerian govt denies reports of agreement with ASUU
“Take-off point is the NLC State Secretariats and the Labour House, Abuja. You are requested to immediately convene the meetings of your SAC to disseminate this information and to fully mobilise workers in the states for this very important protest for good governance,” Wabba added.
Last week, the Federal Government denied the existence of a Collective Bargaining Agreement(CBA) between it and the striking union.
This was disclosed on Wednesday in Abuja by Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, in a statement signed by Mr. Olajide Oshundun, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the ministry.
Ngige claimed that the clarification was required in light of what he said was the avalanche of purposefully false information that Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of ASUU, and his branch leaders had been spreading among Nigerians.
