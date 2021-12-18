NLC calls for reversal of power sector privatisation

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Friday called for an immediate reversal of the privatisation of the power sector, saying its original purpose had been defeated.

The NLC President, Mr Ayuba Wabba made the call at the union’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja.

He maintained that the privatisation of the power sector had failed, noting that a lot of promises were made before the privatisation and they were yet to be kept.

“We have said that the privatisation of the power sector has failed, and clearly before the privatisation, a lot of promises had been made, that power is going to be affordable, that it is going to be stable, and that there will be no challenge.

“But all of us are aware that five years down the line, nothing has improved, and we have demanded that the privatisation of the power sector should be reversed because it has not provided any headway into addressing the challenge that was very evident before the privatisation process,” he said.

The NLC also decried the delay in signing the electoral amendment bill into law and said it would not also hesitate to resort to protests over the increase in the price of petrol come 2022.

