NLC cautions employers against trampling on workers' rights
The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr Ayuba Wabba, has cautioned employers against flouting the rights of their workers while appealing for respect for their sacrifices.
Wabba gave the advice in a statement entitled “A worthy sacrifice for a workforce“ issued on Tuesday in Abuja to mark the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir.
He said that elected political office holders, administrators in the bureaucracy, and employers in the private sector must not forget workers’ sacrifice.
“Employers hold workers in contempt and trample upon the sacrifice they make when they owe workers arrears of salaries and deny them the minimum wage.
“In recent times we have witnessed increasing waves of hostility, scorn, and contempt on the labour and sacrifice of Nigerian workers by some elected political officeholders.
“Despite earning some of the lowest wages in Africa, Nigerian workers are usually the first to be laid off en masse and at the drop of a hat.
“We want to use the opportunity of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir to appeal to the conscience of employers in Nigeria to show some respect for workers’ sacrifice, ’’he said.
He also said that workers were not slaves to be used, sapped, and tossed aside, pointing out that workers were partners in progress.
He said employers and workers must all renew their commitment to making worthy sacrifices towards building a peaceful, prosperous, inclusive, secured, and sustainable society.
According to him, labour moves society forward and Nigerian workers deserve not just the minimum wage but a living wage.
“We demand wage justice now! State governors yet to fully implement the national minimum wage and the consequential salary increase belong to the league of politicians who pour contempt and scorn on the sacrifice of Nigerian workers.
“Employers who deny workers social protection benefits regard workers as no better than slaves.
“On this Eid-el-Kabir, workers must not wait for any political office holder or employer to confer worth on our sacrifice,” he said.
