NLC charges Cross River govt to meet striking workers’ demands

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday urged the Cross Rivers State Governor, Ben Ayade, to meet the demands of the striking workers in the state.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, made the call in a letter dated October 7, 2021, and addressed to Ayade.

Workers in Cross River embarked on an indefinite strike on October 7 to protest the non-implementation of promotions to workers at both state and local government levels, non-payment of gratuities to both state and local government workers, and non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries, among others.

The statement read: “The Cross River State Council of Nigeria Labour Congress drew our attention to a Notice of Industrial Action against the Cross River State Government conveyed through a letter dated October 7, and addressed to Your Excellency.

“We understand that the strike action had commenced on October 7. The decision to embark on industrial action as communicated in the strike notice was taken at a congress of all Cross River State workers.

“At the congress, Cross River workers decried the refusal of your government to address their pertinent concerns which include: non-implementation of promotions to workers at both State and Local Government levels.

“Non-payment of Gratuities to both State and Local Government workers; non-remittance of deductions from workers’ salaries; failure to fully implement the National Minimum Wage to both State and Local Government workers.”

