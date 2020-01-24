Latest Politics

NLC confirms payment of minimum wage has commenced in Borno

January 24, 2020
Prof.-Babagana-Umara-Zulum-Borno-State-Governor
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has confirmed that workers in Borno State have mostly received their salaries for January 2020 which reflected the new minimum wage as ordered by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Chairman of the NLC in Borno State, Comrade Bulama Abiso, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday, said that organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare part of his priority.

Abiso in the statement said; “Borno state government under the able leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has commenced implementation of a new minimum wage of 30,000 for workers and its consequential adjustments.

READ ALSO: Court refuses to grant prayer by APC members to sack Oshiomhole

“The organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare as part of his priority. We urge all civil servants to reciprocate by re-dedicating themselves to duty” the NLC chairman wrote.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum, has directed emergency responders and health professionals to contain Lassa Fever in the state assuring that all necessary resources would be made available to fight the disease.

The governor also ordered that special attention be accorded to government-controlled camps and host communities associated with forced migration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!