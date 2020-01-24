NLC confirms payment of minimum wage has commenced in Borno

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has confirmed that workers in Borno State have mostly received their salaries for January 2020 which reflected the new minimum wage as ordered by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum.

Chairman of the NLC in Borno State, Comrade Bulama Abiso, who confirmed the development in a statement issued on Friday, said that organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare part of his priority.

Abiso in the statement said; “Borno state government under the able leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has commenced implementation of a new minimum wage of 30,000 for workers and its consequential adjustments.

“The organized labour in Borno state appreciates the Governor for keeping to his pledge to make workers welfare as part of his priority. We urge all civil servants to reciprocate by re-dedicating themselves to duty” the NLC chairman wrote.

Meanwhile, Governor Zulum, has directed emergency responders and health professionals to contain Lassa Fever in the state assuring that all necessary resources would be made available to fight the disease.

The governor also ordered that special attention be accorded to government-controlled camps and host communities associated with forced migration of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

