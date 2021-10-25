Politics
NLC counsels Nigerian govt to persuade, not force workers to take COVID-19 vaccine
The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has called on the federal governemnt to employ persuasion means and not resort to use of force in making workers to go for the convid-19 vaccination.
The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba gave the advice on Monday during a briefing on COVID-19 vaccination advisory for Federal Civil Servants in Abuja.
It would be recalled that the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha had on October 13, 2021, announced that Federal Government workers without proof of COVID-19 vaccination or result of test done within 72 hours will be denied access to their offices starting from December 1, 2021.
The NLC President however urged the Federal Government to employ the use of persuasion and conviction rather than force.
Nigerian govt sets December 1 deadline for civil servants to take COVID-19 vaccine
He said: “The truth is that despite being imperfect, the COVID-19 vaccine has given all of us a better chance of fighting the virus and staying alive.
“I urge workers all over the world to take advantage of the COVID-19 vaccines and keep themselves, their families and their colleagues at work safe and free from the morbid threats of the corona pandemic.
“We urge government and other employers of labour to make special arrangements for workers to access the vaccine at the workplace.
“We urge that the tool of persuasion and conviction be used rather than force to get workers and the general populace to take the vaccine.”
