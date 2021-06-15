NLC declares indefinite strike in Nasarawa | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Nasarawa State on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike in the state.

The NLC Chairman in the state, Yusuf Iya, who disclosed this at the Labour House in Lafia, said the decision to embark on the strike was reached at the congress state executive council meeting held on Monday.

The labour unions in Nasarawa are demanding staff promotions, and implementation of annual increments and training, among others.

Iya said: “You would recall that after the 21-day and seven-day ultimatums we issued elapsed on Wednesday, June 9 2021 and we are supposed to commence three days warning strike, but stayed action due to the intervention of the traditional rulers.

“Given that, the organised labour held an emergency meeting on Monday, 14th June 2021 and resolved that, since all the necessary protocols were followed to pursue our legitimate demands from the government to see the need to pay the last tranche of August 2016, implement our promotions of over a decade and conclude the national minimum wage negotiation, but which turns futile.”

“The organised labour enjoined all workers to proceed on indefinite strike action starting from Tuesday 15th June 2021 with immediate effect until an amicable resolution is reached with the government.

Reacting to the development, the state governor, Abdullahi Sule, said he was willing to pay all legitimate remunerations once the state financial situation improves.

He said: ”As long as we have the money, without being asked, we will address it and pay. All my life, I have been promoted. I went through promotion from a simple Engineer to Engineer I, Engineer II, to Senior Engineer, Principal Engineer, to Assist Engineer and then I became Managing Director. How could I then deny any worker the right to be promoted?”

By Victor Uzoho

