NLC declares strike over naira scarcity

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a nationwide strike next Wednesday over the lingering Naira scarcity in the country.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, who announced this at a media briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, said the congress would picket the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) branches nationwide.

The NLC had last week issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to end the petrol and cash scarcity in the country.

“The NLC is giving the Federal Government and agencies under it, including the CBN and other banking institutions seven working days to address the cash crunch.

“If they fail to do so at the expiration of the seven working days, the Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home,” Ajaero said last week.

At Wednesday’s briefing, he said: “Last week, we gave an ultimatum for the review of the cash crunch bedeviling the country, but we have discovered to our dismay that as at this moment not much effort has been made to ameliorate the situation, government is still foot dragging on these issues we raised.

“Based on this, we met again this morning to review our position and resolved that by Wednesday next week all CBN branches will be picketed, workers are directed to stay at home too because people cannot eat, workers can no longer go to the office, we have been pushed to the wall.

“We have decided to take our destiny in our hands, we have mobilised our workers on this exercise.”

