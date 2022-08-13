NLC demands 50% increase in workers’ salaries

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded a 50 percent increase in workers’ salaries in the country.

The NLC’s demands followed the governors of the 36 states’ proposal to President Muhammadu Buhari on fiscal responsibility.

The governors had demanded the removal of petrol subsidy, the retirement of civil servants from the age of 50, and the reduction of National Assembly constituency projects among others.

In a letter dated August 8, 2022, signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, and addressed to President Buhari, the NLC said the rise in cost of living has made it compulsory for the government to review the workers’ salaries across board to meet current realities.

The letter read: “While we commend you for your thoughtfulness for a wage increase, the truth of the matter is that given the misfortune that has befallen the Nigerian populace, especially workers with fixed incomes, there is an urgent need for a massive intervention much deeper than the 22 percent. We would recommend a 50 per cent salary review across the board given the realities on the ground.”

NLC also urged the federal government to increase the tax on luxury items and demanded all governors and other public office holders above the age of 50 years to step aside.

It added: “It is also important to raise taxes across the board for the rich, including increased taxes on luxury goods and lifestyles.

“These recommendations seek to make the poor pay more taxes while the rich pay little or nothing in clear violation of the well-known norm of the rich paying taxes to cover up for the poor.

“Pursuant to this, if state governors strongly believe that age 50 is the problem, we demand that all governors, public office holders and politicians above 50, as a mark of good faith, should immediately step aside. Leading by example would spur public servants to take a cue.”

