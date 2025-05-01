NLC demands 65-year retirement age for all civil servants

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday demanded the

review of retirement age for all categories of civil servants to 65 years.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero, made the call in his address at this year’s May Day celebration in Eagle Square, Abuja.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023 reviewed the retirement age for teachers in the country from 60 to 65 years.

Ajaero said: “It is imperative to extend the revised retirement age of 65 years or 40 years of service currently enjoyed by teachers, health professionals, and judges to all public servants.”

