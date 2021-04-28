NLC demands compensation for COVID-19 victims, hazard allowance for health workers | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday, urged the Federal Government to ensure provide adequate compensation for health workers who are leading the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who made the call in a statement marking 2021 International Memorial Workers’ Day in Abuja, also demanded compensation for COVID-19 victims.

He said: ”The listing of occupational health and safety as a fundamental right at work and the recognition of COVID-19 as a workplace disease and as a notifiable and compensable occupational hazard.

READ ALSO:NLC to come out with position on petrol, electricity tariff hikes soon – Wabba

”The provision of training and capacity building for trade unions to deal with Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) issues and push for reforms in the Factories Act particularly in relation to enforcement and penalties.

”Demand for compensation of COVID-19 victims in the workplace, adequate and quality Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs) for workers at the workplace.

”There should be the payment of hazards allowance to health workers and other frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic and reinforcement of workplace observation of COVID-19 protocols.”

Wabba assured workers of the labour’s commitment to their safety at all times.

Join the conversation

Opinions