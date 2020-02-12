NLC demands immediate release of detained journalist Agba Jalingo

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has joined the fray in demanding for the immediate release of the publisher of an online publication, Cross River Watch, Mr. Agba Jalingo from detention.

Jalingo has been in detention since August 22, 2019, reportedly on the orders of the Cross River State Government. This has however been denied by Governor Ben Ayade, who said the journalist is being prosecuted for planning to topple the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The NLC, on a letter signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, dated February 10 and addressed to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Labour was concerned over the case of Jalingo, whom he said had also been subjected to a very unusual and controversial trial at the Federal High Court in Calabar.

Titled, ‘Our concerns on the prolonged incarceration and controversial trial of Mr Agba Jalingo’, Wabba said the NLC understood that Jalingo, who was arrested after publishing damning reports against the Cross River State Governor, was standing trial on the charges of cybercrimes and terrorism.

He said: “He has also been refused bail twice by the court. The trail of Mr Jalingo appears to give off the scent of persecution and not prosecution.”

