NLC demands inclusion of local govt, judiciary autonomy in amended constitution

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Sunday renewed its demand for the autonomy of local governments, legislature and judiciary in the country.

The NLC President, Ayubba Wabba, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He said workers across the country would be mobilized for a campaign on the autonomy of the local governments and two other arms of government on Monday.

The NLC has been in the forefront of agitations for local governments and judiciary autonomy in Nigeria.

The statement read: “As a follow up to the process of Constitution Amendment before the National Assembly, especially on autonomy for local governments, judiciary and the legislature, the NLC wishes to inform you that Organised Labour is mobilising Nigerian workers for advocacy at the National Assembly on the February 28.

”Our mobilisation is to enable workers make their voices heard on this very important legislation.

”This, we believe, holds the key to the strengthening of our democracy, boosting our economy and improving the lots of Nigerian workers at the grassroots, the Judiciary and the Legislative arms of our government.

”Our show of support for ongoing legislative initiatives for constitution amendments, especially with regards to strengthening the autonomy for local governments, state legislatures and the judiciary is against the background of efforts to misinterpret the recent Supreme Court judgement on Executive Order 10.

“We know that the judgement of the Supreme Court did not impeach the Constitutional provisions prescribing and protecting the autonomy of local governments, state legislature and the judiciary.”

