NLC denies allegations of Ajaero’s affiliation with APC

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has firmly refuted claims suggesting that Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the United Labour Congress (ULC), is collaborating with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The assertion comes amid speculation surrounding Ajaero’s political leanings and his purported alignment with the APC, raising questions about the intersection of labor activism and partisan politics in Nigeria.

The National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, had in a statement alleged that Ajaero had mandated the NLC to create a crisis within the LP and destabilise it ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, reacting on Thursday, the Deputy President of the NLC Political Commission, Prof. Theophilus Ndubuaku, dismissed the claim that Ajaero was working for the ruling APC.

Read Also: Lagos-Calabar Coastal road: Atiku hits at Umahi, says project is highway of fraud

He said, “How can the NLC President, who was almost killed in Imo State, be working for the APC? Is that not laughable? With what happened to Ajaero in that state, we could have shut down the country if we wanted to. We only decided to be mature about it.

“How can anybody label Ajaero as an APC member? Unless, of course, you don’t know who he is to the Nigerian labour movement.”

The NLC’s swift rebuttal underscores the sensitivity surrounding Ajaero’s perceived political allegiances and the potential implications for the labor movement’s independence and efficacy. With the upcoming elections looming large, the alleged association with the ruling party could have significant ramifications for Ajaero’s credibility within the labor movement and his ability to advocate for workers’ rights.

The assertion by the NLC highlights the complexities of navigating Nigeria’s intricate political landscape, where alliances and affiliations can carry profound implications for stakeholders across various sectors. Against the backdrop of widespread socio-economic challenges and mounting pressure on the labor force, the role of labor leaders in championing the interests of workers remains a critical focal point in Nigeria’s political discourse.

Ajaero’s purported alignment with the APC raises pertinent questions about the evolving dynamics between labor unions and political parties in Nigeria. While the labor movement historically played a pivotal role in shaping political narratives and advocating for social justice, the entanglement of labor leaders in partisan politics has sparked debates regarding their autonomy and effectiveness as representatives of workers’ interests.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now