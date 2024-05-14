NLC draws boundaries between Labour Party, Peter Obi’s Candidacy

In an interview with Channels Television on Tuesday, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero on Tuesday emphasized the distinction between the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Ajaero clarified that while Obi is the party’s candidate, he does not own the NLC or the Labour Party.

Ajaero who spoke during an interview on Channela TV stressed that any official or candidate of the Labour Party must align with the organization’s projects and policies, and challenged Obi to be elected and implement his proposed policies, but made it clear that the Labour Party’s ideologies and policies are separate from Obi’s candidacy.

The NLC President said, “He (Obi) is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, but does he own the NLC or the Labour Party? Why can’t you separate them?

“Whoever is the presidential candidate or official of the Labour Party must buy into our projects. If he says he was going to undertake those policies, let him be elected and try such policies.

Read Also: Nigerian govt proposes performance-based pay for civil servants

“Whether a presidential candidate of a party that Labour forms would dictate for Labour? The answer is known to everybody. The policies of Labour, the ideologies of Labour are clear and we are going to pursue it.”

The NLC President’s statement aims to establish independence and autonomy for the Labour Party, ensuring that its values and goals are not overshadowed by Obi’s campaign. This move may indicate a desire to maintain a distinct identity for the party and its members, separate from the influence of its presidential candidate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now