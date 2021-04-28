NLC gives condition to support fuel price increase | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government has been told to fix the refinery and cut oil import before it can increase fuel price or align it with international oil price.

This comes as the government and the Nigerian Labour Congress failed to agree on price for fuel.

The NLC’s Deputy President, Joe Ajaero, said that’s the only reason the labour will agree on price increase, and that there’s no going back on the requirement no matter how long it will take to repair the refineries.

President Muhammadu Buhari had already approved $1.5 billion for the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt refinery, a decision that was heavily criticised by Nigerians including Atedo Peterside, the founder of Stanbic IBTC.

The repair is expected to take over one year, and Ajaero said they are willing to hold on until then. He told Punch on Wednesday that while the government is consulting with its stakeholders, NLC has no pending discussion with FG as it has already tendered its requirements.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) had also stated that it is not increasing the fuel price until an agreement has been reached with the labour body. But Ajaero said there’s no agreement to meet, just requirements.

